EODY: 67 COVID-19 deaths, over 19,000 infections in last 24 hours, 455 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 67 COVID-19 deaths and 19,623 infections confirmed (44 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 25,485 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece.

The total number infections since the beginning of the pandemic is 2.34mn (49.6 percent men), a daily increase of 0.9 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 307 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,166 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 455 intubated COVID-19 patients (65.3 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 88 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 73 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 27 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,222 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 363 COVID patients were admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 20.6 percentage points), and for the last seven days the average daily number of admissions is 364 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.