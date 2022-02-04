Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Greece without COVID-19 diagnostic test

As of 7 February, vaccination certificates issued in Greece will expire for individuals who have not received a third, booster shot within seven months after the second jab.
Health Minister Thanos Plevris has announced that vaccinated travellers from abroad will be able to enter Greece solely with the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate and without a diagnostic test.

“As of Monday, 7 February, entry into the country for those who have a valid EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate will be allowed without a compulsory test,” Plevris told ERT state television.

Expiration of vaccination certificates

Moreover, as of 7 February, vaccination certificates issued in Greece will expire for individuals who have not received a third, booster shot within seven months after the second jab.

Meanwhile, EU-wide vaccination certificates for those who have received two jabs are valid for nine months.

