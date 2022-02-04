Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Greece without COVID-19 diagnostic test

Health Minister Thanos Plevris has announced that vaccinated travellers from abroad will be able to enter Greece solely with the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate and without a diagnostic test.

“As of Monday, 7 February, entry into the country for those who have a valid EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate will be allowed without a compulsory test,” Plevris told ERT state television.

Expiration of vaccination certificates

Moreover, as of 7 February, vaccination certificates issued in Greece will expire for individuals who have not received a third, booster shot within seven months after the second jab.

Meanwhile, EU-wide vaccination certificates for those who have received two jabs are valid for nine months.