Explosion in a residential complex in Glyfada – Material damage was caused

The blast caused damage to at least three vehicles
Explosion in a residential complex in Glyfada – Material damage was caused | tovima.gr

An improvised explosive device exploded in the early hours of Tuesday, in front of a residential complex in Glyfada.

The explosion occurred shortly before 4 in the morning, on Oinoi Street.

Damage

As it became known, the explosion caused material damage to at least three vehicles, as well as to the entrance of the apartment building.

Fortunately, however, there are no reports of injuries.

Officers from the explosive ordnance disposal department of the Hellenic Police were found in the area, collecting remnants of the explosive device.

Investigations into the incident have been undertaken by the Police.

