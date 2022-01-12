EODY: 77 deaths, over 24,000 new infections in 24 hours, 670 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 77 COVID-19 deaths and 24,246 new infections in the last 24 hours (a daily increase of 1.5 percentage points, 68 detected at points of entry into the country).

A total of 1.59mn infections have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

With the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, 21,637 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 633 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,113 were traced to a previously confirmed infection.

The 𝑅𝑡 για nationwide based on infections is estimated at 1.40.

Intubated patients, major spike in hospital admissions

There are currently 670 intubated COVID-19 patients (60 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 84.3 percent were unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 15.67 percent were fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,848 COVID-19 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 654 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 31.59 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 578 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.