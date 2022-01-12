Celestyal Cruises – New campaign with up to 50% discounts for 2022

According to the company, prices start at 259 euros for the three-night cruise “Pictures of the Aegean”, which normally costs 530 euros, providing a discount of more than 50%
The Greek cruise company Celestyal Cruises announced its new campaign, which offers a discount of up to 50% on selected cruises in 2022.

Under the name “Escape to Blue again in 2022” the company announced that it offers a discount of up to 50% on selected cruises within 2022, which is valid for bookings from today until March 31, 2022.

According to Celestyal, prices start at 259 euros for the three-night cruise “Pictures of the Aegean”, which normally costs 530 euros, providing a discount of more than 50%.

In addition, the popular seven-night cruise “Idyllic Aegean”, which was priced at 1,300 euros, has been reduced by more than 45% reaching the final price of 699 euros. “Idyllic Aegean” starts from Piraeus and approaches Thessaloniki, Ancient Ephesus, Rhodes, Heraklion, Santorini, Mykonos and Milos. It is noted that the three-night cruise “Icons of the Aegean” visits Mykonos, Ancient Ephesus, Patmos, Heraklion and Santorini.

All of the above cruises include the Celestyal Cruises All-Inclusive Experience, providing unlimited consumption of classic drinks, all on-board meals, a full entertainment program, selected excursions, port fees, service charges and tips.

Throughout the “Escape the Blue Again” campaign, 12-year-olds who share a cabin with their parents travel for free * on selected cruises.

In addition, single cabins are offered at discounted rates on selected cruises. All of the above cruises include the Celestyal Cruises All-Inclusive Experience, providing unlimited consumption of classic drinks, all on-board meals, a full entertainment program, selected excursions, port fees, service charges and tips.

