Nearly 10,000 students, teachers test positive for COVID-19 today

Authorities have recorded nearly10,000 new COVID-19 infections of students and teachers today, in the context of massive testing nationwide.

Yesterday, the first day of classes after the Christmas break, 15,500 students and teachers tested positive.

Unvaccinated students are obliged to take three tests weekly.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced that, based on data from tests conducted and registered yesterday on a state platform for students to be able to attend schools, 9,700 infections were confirmed.

Plevris said that 1,000 of the 9,700 infections recorded were teachers.

“These people would have been moving around in society and quite possibly would not have known that they are infected. This is yet another argument supporting the view that if schools had not opened, these infections of students would not have been identified,” Plevris said in response to opposition criticism that the opening of schools should have been delayed for at least one week.