SYRIZA Prez Alexis Tsipras found coronavirus positive

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wished 'get well' to Alexis Tsipras
SYRIZA Prez Alexis Tsipras found coronavirus positive | tovima.gr

The president of SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, was diagnosed as positive in COVID-19, as he announced in a post on his personal accounts on social media.

He stated in his post: “In a preventive molecular test I was positive last night. Fortunately, Betty and the kids are negative. I have mild symptoms so far and I hope to be healthy soon.”

Mr. Tsipras has made the booster third dose of the vaccine and is observing all the health protocols.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wished Alexis Tsipras via Twitter

“I wish Alexis Tsipras’get well soon’! Having done the booster dose of the vaccine, I am sure that everything will go well,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a post on Twitter.

