Greek PM – 400m euros to support Greek businesses

The Greek Prime Minister, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, adressed a message to the Greek citizens concerning the new measures to come up against the price increases due to energy crisis.

More specifically, in January the Greek government will allocate 400,000,000 euros so as to cover a significant part of the increases in electricity bills. Households, farmers and businesses will be supported by the Greek state so as to face the turmoil in energy prices. In this way, businesses will have the flexibility to continue their path to growth, while maintaining valuable jobs and they will not increase their production costs, so as to avoid the increase of product prices.

Lastly, the replacement of the old electrical appliances will be subsidized, which will then be recycled, so as all Greek homes to be equipped with modern and more economical electrical devices.