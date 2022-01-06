Epiphany – Sakellaropoulou in Gavdos, Mitsotakis in Ai Strati and Lemnos

This year, too, the Epiphany will be celebrated with protectiωε measures for the coronavirus and the Sanctification of the waters will take place with distances and masks, while with decisions of relevant Dioceses there are areas where the Holy Cross will not be thrown outside temples due to the pandemic.

In this different atmosphere of celebration of the Epiphany, the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will visit Gavdos to attend the Ceremony of the Sanctification of the Waters for the celebration of the Epiphany.

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the ceremony of Sanctification of the Waters in Agios Efstratios and then will visit Lemnos. The choice of the prime minister to go to Ai Stratis for the Epiphany, is a choice which has many symbolisms, without a doubt, said the government spokesman G. Economou.

The president of KINAL N. Androulakis will also attend the ceremony of Sanctification of the Waters in Lemnos.

In Athens, the liturgy of the Great Sanctification will be performed at 09.30 in the Cathedral by the Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos.

In Piraeus, the Divine Liturgy and then the Communion Service will take place in the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. The sanctification of the waters in the Port will follow, where the Metropolitan of Piraeus Seraphim and the officials will be on a special platform. This year, too, the custom of frogmen in full gear falling to catch the cross is expected to be observed.

In Thessaloniki at 10:00 in the morning, after the Divine Liturgy, the traditional sanctification of the Epiphany will take place in the metropolitan church of Agios Grigorios Palamas. At 11:00 the Holy Cross will be submerged in the sea, on the old beach, at the junction of Niki Avenue with Agias Sofias Street.

In Fanari the Patriarchal and Synodal Divine Liturgy of the Epiphany will take place in the Holy Temple of Agios Georgios.

With a test in the church

Government spokesman G. Economou was asked when briefing the political reporters on how the throwing of the Cross will take place and replied that there are specific measures that determine the way in which religious services are performed both inside and outside the temples. He reminded that the faithful should attend after undergoing a rapid test. “It is good these days, each one, in the context of his role, the State in its own role, the Church with its own capabilities and its own role, to check established measures and to implement them,” said Mr. Economou.

Regarding the Ceremony for the Sanctification of the Waters, in areas where it takes place outdoors, he reminded that there are regulations that require distances of 1.5 meters, which require the mandatory use of a mask (double or high protection). “There must be care for the observance of these measures,” the government spokesman said.

For the celebration of the Epiphany, the assistant professor of epidemiology and member of the committee of experts Gikas Majorkinis. He said that citizens should follow the instructions and observe the protection measures, ie a mask of high protection, or double, distances and do a self test before going to these events. “The best solution is for someone who is unvaccinated not to go at all. It is a period when we all need to put logic first and avoid these gatherings”, stressed Mr. Magiorkinis.

The Dioceses where the Holy Cross will not be thrown in the water

However, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, there are areas where, by decision of the relevant Metropolises, the Holy Cross will not be cast in outdoor areas. In Ioannina, the throwing of the Holy Cross on Lake Ioannina will not take place this year by decision of Metropolitan Maximos. In Arta, in consultation with the Diocese and the Medical Association, it was decided not to throw the Holy Cross into the waters of Arachthos this year, while the Municipality of North Tzoumerka, with its announcement, stated that the established ceremony of sanctification of the waters and the throwing of the Cross from the Plaka Bridge, the Epiphany will not take place this year, due to the special conditions created by the pandemic.

Also the Holy Diocese of Florina, Prespa and Eordaia announces that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Holy Cross will not be thrown in places outside the Holy Temples (rivers, lakes, fountains, etc.), of the Metropolitan Region.

In other areas, believers who will dive for the Cross will have to have a 72-hour molecular toast or a 24-hour rapid test.