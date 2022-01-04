Minister: More than a million residents have downloaded new app showing Covid-19 vax status

The Greek government on Tuesday announced that more than one million residents in the country have downloaded a new mobile phone application that shows their Covid-19 vaccination status, along with their name and photograph.

Minister of Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis made the announcement via a Tweet, and in reference to the Covid Free GR Wallet app.

The application allows a user to download simplified format of the Greek state’s police ID and proof of vaccination or a negative rapid test, thereby facilitating faster checking staff at various businesses and authorities.