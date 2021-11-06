Three top candidates neck and neck in Movement for Change party leadership race

Less than a month before the first round of the centre-left Movement for Change (KINAL) party’s leadership race, three of the six candidates that are neck and neck are the most likely to make it to the second round, according to a GPO poll published today in the weekend edition of Ta Nea.

The survey shows that that the party’s parliamentary representative, Andreas Loverdos, has a 3.6 percentage point lead in the general pool of respondents and a 1.4 percentage point lead among 2019 KINAL voters over former PM George Papandreou , who is neck and neck with MEP Nikos Androulakis.

Androulakis is 0.5 percentage points behind Papandreou among the general pool of respondents and 0.4 percentage points behind among KINAL’s voters.

The other three candidates – party spokesman Pavlos Christidis, Athens City Councilman Pavlos Geroulanos, and MP Haris Kastanidis are well below ten percent.

The new leader will be elected by members and “friends” of the party (who register in order to vote). The first round will be held on 5 December.

The poll shows all of the candidates have essentially the same level of support among the general pool of respondents and KINAL’s 2019 voters (in parentheses):

Andreas Loverdos: 28.8 percent (27.2 percent)

George Papandreou: 25.2 percent (25.8 percent)

Nikos Androulakis: 24.7 percent (25.4 percent)

Pavlos Christidis: 6.2 percent (6.2 percent)

Pavlos Geroulanos 4.3 percent (4.3 percent)

Haris Kastanidis: 4.1 percent (3.7 percent)