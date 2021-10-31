Tourism minister – Target for 2021 easily exceeded; 8.6 arrivals between Jan-Aug

Tourism arrivals in Greece in September 2021 reached 75 percent of the div in the same month in 2019, a pre-pandemic record-breaking year, according to Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

Additionally, he said tourist arrivals in Greece between the Jan-Aug 2021 period exceeded 8.6 million, compared to 4.8 million in the corresponding period of 2020, the year in which the Covid-19 pandemic emerged and in the period before any vaccine had become available.

The div translates into a 79.2 percent increase, yoy.

In August 2021, more than four million tourist arrivals were recorded, roughly 125 percent higher than same month last year.

Kikilias said the target of reaching 50 percent of the 2019 tourism div in 2021 has been easily exceeded.