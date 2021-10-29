Sakellaropoulou to Merkel – “Justifiably we felt alone”

The Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, is currently being received by the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

In their statements in front of the cameras, Ms. Sakellaropoulou pointed out: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the Presidential Palace. I welcome a great politician who has shaped the political life of Germany and Europe for almost 2 decades.

Your stay at the helm of a major European power for 16 years has brought you face to face with many crises and challenges but also you have contributed decisively to difficult situations for our European family. Thank you personally for your efforts to maintain our bilateral relations and your pro-European stance. There were of course moments of difficulty and tension and it was an unprecedented situation both at European and institutional level and we often felt justifiably alone. Everything we experienced contributed to mutual understanding.

It is important that Europe maintains its cohesion. We look forward to Germany’s support in our national affairs and we always look forward to dialogue in the context of respect for international law. However, a condition for dialogue is a good mood.

“I am very glad that you are a woman and I think it will become normal for women to be in politics,” said Angela Merkel, adding that you referred to our relations, which have experienced some ups and downs but are based on solid foundations. dialogue has always been the key to finding and finding a solution.

Of course the challenges were different every time we had the destabilization of the euro and the reforms that had to be done in all countries and Greece but the big issue was immigration. And then you mentioned the pandemic which was a different kind of challenge. For Greece, which had gone through difficulties, it was good that we created the recovery fund. What gave us strength during this time was the fact that we always had the feeling that we belong together. And I think that should be the basic feeling we have. I will remain a politician but I will hand over the responsibility “.

Afterwards, Merkel will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and press statements will follow.