Crete – One more femicide – Kills wife with a knife and is threatening suicide

Another femicide took place in our country, this time in Crete, in the area of ​​Peristeras, in Lassithi.

According to information, the tragic incident took place early on Friday morning, when a 54-year-old man killed his 48-year-old wife with multiple stabbings.

Intense quarrels

The same information states that the couple was in a relationship, however, they still had intense quarrels.

The 54-year-old allegedly stabbed the 48-year-old in various parts of her body and threatened to commit suicide by falling off a cliff.

Four children

The couple had four children, while the woman recently lived in a rented room, where around 08:30 the 54-year-old went, and stabbed her to death.