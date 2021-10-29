Crete – One more femicide – Kills wife with a knife and is threatening suicide

Another femicide took place in Greece, this time in Crete, in the area of ​​Peristeras, in Lassithi
Crete – One more femicide – Kills wife with a knife and is threatening suicide | tovima.gr

Another femicide took place in our country, this time in Crete, in the area of ​​Peristeras, in Lassithi.

According to information, the tragic incident took place early on Friday morning, when a 54-year-old man killed his 48-year-old wife with multiple stabbings.

«Πάγο» στα σχέδια για νέες παροχές βάζουν οι θεσμοί

Intense quarrels

The same information states that the couple was in a relationship, however, they still had intense quarrels.

The 54-year-old allegedly stabbed the 48-year-old in various parts of her body and threatened to commit suicide by falling off a cliff.

Four children

The couple had four children, while the woman recently lived in a rented room, where around 08:30 the 54-year-old went, and stabbed her to death.

Όταν τα κρούσματα και οι διασωληνωμένοι αυξάνονται
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Ανάλυση – Οι Τουρκοκύπριοι στον κλοιό της μαφίας και του Ερντογάν – Οικονομική και πολιτική κρίση
  • Κοροναϊός – Τι συμβαίνει με τα αντισώματα πλήρως εμβολιασμένων που νόσησαν
  • Το «Παιχνίδι του Καλαμαριού» απέκτησε το δικό του κρυπτονόμισμα
  • Μακρόν, Παρίσι και Γαλλία σε ρυθμούς… Ολυμπιακούς
  • Μεσογειακός Κυκλώνας – Δείτε την πορεία του τις επόμενες ώρες
  • Γυναικοκτονία στην Κρήτη – Την ακινητοποίησε και άρχισε να τη μαχαιρώνει – Συγκλονίζουν οι μαρτυρίες
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk