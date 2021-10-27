Mitsotakis-Chinese Foreign Minister meeting to expand investment relations between the two countries

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, at the Maximos Palace.

“We welcome you to Athens and taking into account the fact that 2022 is also the year of the Olympic Games, we want to wish you every success in their organization. In September, the inauguration of the year of Culture and Tourism of Greece – China 2021 – 2022 took place in the Ancient Agora, something that confirms the bonds of friendship between our states. We expect in this area to further strengthen our cooperation “, noted Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the meeting.

“Bilateral relations between our two countries are developing very smoothly. Our two peoples have a special bond between them. The purpose of my visit is to discuss with Greek friends the future development of bilateral relations “, noted, among others, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi.

During the meeting, a review of bilateral relations and international issues was made. The prospects for further development of the economic and investment relations between Greece and China were also examined following the ratification by the Parliament of the agreement for the concession of an additional 16% of the PPA shares to COSCO Shipping. Of Tourism of Greece – China 2021-22.

From the Greek side, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion, Costas Frangogiannis, the Director of the Diplomatic Office of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Eleni Sourani, and deputy gov. spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni.