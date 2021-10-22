Mitsotakis stresses importance of Eastern Mediterranean at EU summit, migration issue

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed the European Union summit on Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, even as the leaders discussed Ankara’s implementation of Ankara’s agreement with the EU on migration.

“I had the opportunity to draw the attention of our partners to the great importance that the Mediterranean basin takes on as regards natural gas. The Eastern Mediterranean basin can give us cheap electric energy through the Greece-Egypt electricity link-up. In that context I explained to our partners the great importance of geopolitical developments in the Eastern Mediterranean. The quicker we can strengthen our production of renewable energy sources, the more swiftly we will reach a point of energy security,” Mitsotakis told a news conference after the summit.

Summit conclusions on EU-Turkey Joint Statement on migration

Mitsotakis said he was satisfied with the summit conclusions as regards the migration issue because, “Following our pressures there is a clear reference to the need for Turkey to abide by the EU-Turkey Joint StatemeNT…and indeed the European Council calls on the Commission to propose legal changes with specific measures and funding for the more secure guarding of our borders.”

“If we want to be serious and substantial in guarding European borders I see no reason why interventions such as the works being conducted at [the Greek-Turkish border region wall] at Evros cannot be funded from the EU budget,” he said, adding that in the conclusions that there is “a clear statement against the instrumentalisation of migrants and refugees, as Belarus is doing now.