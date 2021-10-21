Northern Greece hospital ICU’s near capacity, vast majority unvaccinated

In the health ministry’s regular, nationally televised press conference today, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga presented graphs with stick figures illustrating the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated ICU patients in two regional public health units (YPE)
Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga announced that Greece’s hospital ICUs are filling up with unvaccinated people even as the health ministry made little headway in its attempt to persuade citizens – particularly in the red zones of northern Greece – to be vaccinated.

In the ministry’s regular, nationally televised press conference this afternoon, Gaga presented graphs with stick divs illustrating the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated ICU patients in two regional public health units (YPE). In all cases, the overwhelming majority of ICU beds are occupied by unvaccinated individuals.

One graph showed that in the 3rd YPE, 73 people are being treated in ICUs, of whom only three have been vaccinated.

In the same region, 22 COVID-19 patients – 18 of whom are unvaccinated and only three vaccinated – are being treated in regular beds with high-pressure oxygen masks

In the 4th YPE, of the 50 patients being treated in ICU’s, 47 are unvaccinated and only three are vaccinated.

In the same region, of the 35 COVID-19 patients in regular beds with high-pressure oxygen masks, 27 are unvaccinated and eight vaccinated.

Of the 341 COVID-19 patients in regular beds, 271 are unvaccinated and 70 are vaccinated.

