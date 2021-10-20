ELSTAT – 1% reduction in the strength of the Greek merchant fleet in August

What the individual data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority show
The strength of the Greek fleet showed a slight decrease in August, according to ELSTAT.

In particular, the Force of the Greek Merchant Fleet in August 2021, compared to the corresponding Force of August 2020, showed a decrease of 1.0%.

A decrease of 2.1% was recorded during the corresponding comparison of the year 2020 to 2019.

The Total Capacity of the Greek Merchant Fleet, concerning ships of 100 DWT and above, showed a decrease of 4.6% in the month of August 2021 compared to the corresponding tonnage of August 2020. A decrease of 4.3% was recorded in the corresponding comparison of the year 2020 to 2019.

