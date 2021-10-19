Greek books at the 72nd Frankfurt International Book Fair

With more than 800 book titles, 14 publishers, 6 events, 4 authors, professional and literary meetings, Greece participates in the 72nd Frankfurt International Book Fair which takes place this year with a physical presence at the Frankfurt Messe Exhibition Center, from 20 to 24 October 2021 .

A total of 1,500 publishers from 70 countries, following the necessary health rules and with the motto “Re: connect – Welcome back to Frankfurt”, will participate in this year’s exhibition, with Canada as an honored country and many events that will take place mainly outside the exhibition space and digitally, in a hybrid model that leverages last year’s (all-digital) experience.

The Greek Pavilion

The Greek book will be present at the Greek Pavilion (Hall 4.1 / Stand G83) in which 14 Greek publishers participate with their own space: Agra, Bacchikon, Eurasia, Kapon, Kastanioti, Kedros, Kokkini Klosti Demeni, Metaichmio, Papadopoulos , Pataki, Nefeli-Volatilium, University Studio Press, Thinking Book-in-browser, Romiosini.

More than 800 editions selected by 60 publishers will be housed in the Kiosk libraries, covering a wide range of thematic categories. This year, the Greek Pavilion presents the art and culture publications of 21 cultural institutions and museums.

The national mission is organized by the Hellenic Foundation for Culture and the Ministry of Culture and Sports – Directorate of Letters with the support of the Consulate General of Greece in Frankfurt

Events

Despite the fact that DEB Frankfurt abolished the event halls inside the exhibition space this year, due to the strict sanitary measures, the Hellenic Foundation for Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture – Directorate of Letters, the Onassis Public Benefit Foundation – Center of Hellenism, New Center Edition Romiosini and the International Federation of Libraries (IFLA) are organizing a series of events with invited authors and speakers with the aim of promoting the Greek book to both professionals and the public. The events will take place with a physical presence in places mostly outside the Exhibition but also digitally at Frankfurt Studio which will broadcast a live series of discussions on important issues of the publishing industry, through the channels of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Special emphasis will be given to the promotion of the new GreekLit translation program which started its operation in September, repositioning the Greek book in the competition of the international rights market and will be presented to the members of the European Network ENLIT – European Network for Literary Translation.

At the weekend the visitors will have the opportunity to browse publications at the Hellenic Pavilion and to be informed about the new releases but also to meet the invited authors: Andrea Mitsou, Nikos Bakounakis and Ersi Sotiropoulou as well as the author of children’s books and illustrator Leda Varvarousi.

The Metropolitan Organization of Fine Arts Museums of Thessaloniki – MOMus also participates in this year’s DEVF event, in the THEARTS + section, where the publishing world meets with that of the visual arts, in the context of wider cultural collaborations that DEVF wants to develop with , which will take place from 25 to 28 November 2021, honoring this year German-language literature.

The events of the Greek delegation will take place with the presence and participation of the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports, responsible for Contemporary Culture Nikolas Giatromanolakis, the President of the Hellenic Cultural Foundation Nikos A. Koukis, the Director of Letters of the Ministry of Culture Sissi Papathanas of Greece in Frankfurt Ioanna Kriebardi.