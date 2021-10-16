Greek Minister of Development – There is a possibility of taking new measures to alleviate households

The Greek Minister of Development and Investments, Mr. Adonis Georgiadis, did not rule out taking new measures in ordert to alleviate households, since, as he said, our economy is doing very well and we can come up against any problem. But such a decision, he added, is up to the Greek Prime Minister.

Regarding the explosive increases in energy and fuel prices, he replied that the Greek government was moving faster than the rest of Europe, “as we have already announced measures of 500 million euros for the State to take over all the increases in electricity, to give a big discount on natural gas, to increase the heating allowance, etc. ”

He underlined that the Greek government together with other countries at the MED9 meeting decided and asked the Commission to take measures for the energy crisis and it succeeded. “We will not let anyone run out of electricity. We are in the midst of an energy crisis and the government is not leaving the Greeks alone,” he added.

Describing the state of the Greek economy, he referred, talking to SKAI channeI, to a series of investments that were launched last week, but also to unemployment, which in August was at its lowest point in the last fifteen years.

As for fuel prices, he acknowledged that they have risen, but said they should not be compared to last year when the economy was closed due to restrictive measures imposed to deal with the pandemic. “If we compare the prices with the lowest of the economy, taking also into account the lockdowns, the heating oil is increased by 45%. Compared to other years, it increased by 15% -20% “, while he also noted that the excise duty cannot be reduced due to inflationary pressures. “We are entering an inflationary cycle. When you have inflation, increasing liquidity by reducing taxes is like pouring gasoline on the fire.”