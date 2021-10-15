The candidacies for the “prime” real estate in Gournes, Heraklion will be announced today

The deadline for submitting binding financial bids for the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund international tender for the utilization of the area of ​​the former American base in Gournes, Heraklion, expires today.

What is planned is to create a tourist complex with a casino.

After the examination of the legal documents and the evaluation of the bids, the interested parties will be invited to submit an improvement offer.

From there on, the HRADF is expected to choose their electronic submission, according to information, as happened in the case of the Alimos Marina.

Some information stated that offers are expected to be made near the upper limit for the property located in Crete and it is possible that the final outcome will be completed in November.

It is reminded that the area to be exploited in Gournes, which is considered a prime seaside real estate asset in one of the most touristic areas of the country is 13 km from the airport “Nikos Kazantzakis”, 20 km from the new airport under construction in Kastelli, 16 km. from Heraklion, 10 km from the settlement of Hersonissos, 500 meters from the settlement of Gournes and is 250 meters from the new Heraklion-Agios Nikolaos national road.