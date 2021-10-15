ELIAMEP – Chrysochoidis Head of the Internal Security Program

This is mentioned in a relevant decision of the Board of the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP)
Michalis Chrysochoidis is the Special Advisor, Head of the Internal Security Program of the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

This is mentioned in a relevant decision of the Board of ELIAMEP.

It is recalled that two days ago Mr. Chrysochoidis had made his first appearance after his removal from the government and the Ministry of Citizen Protection at an ELIAMEP event on “Far right-wing extremism in the Pandemic Era”.

