ELIAMEP – Chrysochoidis Head of the Internal Security Program
This is mentioned in a relevant decision of the Board of the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP)
Michalis Chrysochoidis is the Special Advisor, Head of the Internal Security Program of the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).
This is mentioned in a relevant decision of the Board of ELIAMEP.
Ευάγγελος Βενιζέλος στο ΒΗΜΑ – «Η κυβέρνηση δεν μπορεί να βασίζεται στην ανεπάρκεια της αντιπολίτευσης»
It is recalled that two days ago Mr. Chrysochoidis had made his first appearance after his removal from the government and the Ministry of Citizen Protection at an ELIAMEP event on “Far right-wing extremism in the Pandemic Era”.
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από