Thessaloniki Port Authority cooperation with Amazon Web Services

The transformation of the Port of Thessaloniki into a “smart port” through the use of smart technologies was discussed in the context of the 85th Thessaloniki International Fair, by executives of Thessaloniki Port Authority and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

TPA and AWS discussed technology solutions that can improve efficiency and agility and drive innovation through the use of the most comprehensive cloud-based computing platform.

The Executive Chairman of the Board of Thessaloniki Port Authority, Thanos Liagos, pointed out, among other things, that “TPA is committed to implementing innovative and sustainable strategies in line with global trends in the port industry and logistics industry that enhance our comparative advantage as a key gateway to South – Eastern, Central and Eastern Europe. “