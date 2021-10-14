Shipowner Thanasis Martinos will undertake the restoration of the church of Agios Nikolaos in Xerokampos, Sitia

The shipowner Mr. Thanassis Martinos, accepted the proposal of the Minister of Shipping Giannis Plakiotakis to undertake the restoration of the Holy Temple of Agios Nikolaos in Xerokampos Sitia, which collapsed from the earthquake the day before yesterday.

As stated by Mr. Plakiotakis who visited the area immediately after the 6.3 magnitude earthquake, “in a communication I had this morning with the shipowner Mr. Thanasis Martinos, he accepted my proposal and will fully restore the historic church of Agios Nikolaos in Xerokampos in Sitia. I want to thank him for his contribution. Very soon, the church of Agios Nikolaos will be ready to welcome the faithful again and will be even better than before ”

The Minister of Shipping also noted that “Crete was tested in the last days by the blows of Egelados”, and continued: “The state, the government, the state mechanism, are from the first moment close to those affected by the earthquakes”