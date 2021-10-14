Blinken: Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement an accord between ‘two proud NATO allies’

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken described his signing today with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias of the revised, bilateral Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement as the deepening of cooperation between “two proud NATO Allies».

The agreement provides for a five-year extension of the agreement signed in 2019 between the two sides and an indefinite extension thereafter.

It also gives the US four additional bases on Greek territory.

At the signing, Dendias stressed that Greece faces a “threat of war” in the Eastern Mediterranean if it exercises its rights under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

More US military facilities in Greece

Blinken underlined that with the revision of the defence accord US forces will have access to more [military facility] locations and he described Greece as a trustworthy ally.

Dendias welcomes new round of US-Greece strategic dialogue

For his part, Dendias said it is a great honour and joy for him to open the third round of the US-Greece strategic dialogue in Washington and he underscored the dedication of the US to its alliance with Greece.

“The US is concerned about challenges in the world,” Dendias said, adding that Greece and the US are determined to protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity and that their actions aim to safeguard peace and stability.

Strengthening the European flank of NATO

“Greece is a Mediterranean country and it faces a threat of war if it exercises its sovereign rights,” Dendias said, alluding to Turkey.

He noted that in the last two years Greece has signed agreements to delimit its Exclusive Economic Zone with Italy and Egypt, and that it is very close to an agreement with Albania.

“We appreciate the view of the US that international law must be respected,” Dendias said.

He noted that Athens is making even firmer its relations with mutual strategic allies of Greece and the US, such as Israel.

He also underlined that Greece feels a “heightened responsibility for the integration of the Western Balkans”.

‘Greece-France accord strengthens NATO’s European flank’

Dendias in addressing the US Secretary of State also referred to the recent Greece-France strategic defence agreement, saying that it will “help us improve the defence and will strengthen the European flank of NATO”.