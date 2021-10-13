Titan participates in the Business Ambition for 1.5C and in the Race to Zero campaign

The “Business Ambition for 1.5 ° C” Commitment was signed by the TITAN Group, led by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in collaboration with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the We Mean Business Alliance.

Titan is committed to working with many of the world’s leading companies to curb global warming to 1.5 ° C and achieve zero (clean) carbon emissions by 2050.

With the signing of the Business Ambition for 1.5 ° C, the TITAN Group is also participating in the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) global “Race to Zero” campaign, which aims to encourage more and more companies, governments and financial and educational institutions to work together and take action for a healthier planet with zero carbon emissions, in view of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

The TITAN Group is one of the first cement companies in the world whose CO2 reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative, as compatible with the levels of reductions required to achieve the Paris Agreement targets, such as were announced in the context of the Group’s Goals on Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) for 2025 and beyond. By participating in SBTi’s “Business Ambition for 1.5 ° C”, the Group aligns its climate change goals with the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement and with what science defines as necessary to achieve zero emissions carbon (clean) by 2050 and curb global warming to 1.5 ° C.

The Group aspires to reduce carbon emissions by substituting fossil fuels for alternative fuels, further enhancing its energy efficiency efforts, developing low-emission products and adopting innovative technologies and solutions. Through participation in European and international consortia, as well as research and development programs, Titan will continue to develop new low-carbon products and pilot new carbon capture technologies in its plants, actively contributing to the industry’s ambition for a future with a neutral carbon footprint by 2050.