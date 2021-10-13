Pulmonologist Tzanakis – Up to 2,700 deaths from coronavirus by Christmas

Professor of Pulmonology at the University of Crete (PAGNI) and Director of the University’s Pulmonary Clinic , Nikos Tzanakis proceeded to the ominous prediction that by Christmas we will have 2,500 to 2,700 new deaths from coronavirus, the .

According to him, in order to achieve immunity of the herd, another 1 million people need to be vaccinated:

“From simulations we have done in our observatory we have to reach 70 to 75% of the population,” the professor explained to Sky. “1 million people need to be vaccinated, it is very difficult, but it is possible,” he said, adding: “The country has a vaccination agency that can vaccinate 120,000 people a day.”

60% of Peripheral Units are below average

“About 60% of the Regional Units are below the average of Greece in vaccination, below 50%. “Fthiotida 49%, Trikala at 50.6%” he said.

Social security e-agency IDIKA suggested that the unvaccinated be found and that they go door-to-door, at least to the elderly, to talk to them. He called for further activation of the Church due to its prestige and role.

The professor clarified that if some people are not vaccinated, the virus will choose the way it will vaccinate them [ie by infection], while some people will not need the vaccination because they will lose their lives.

“There are monasteries without vaccinations and against vaccinations and people come in and out,” he even complained.

Nikos Tzanakis, clarified that we had 23 deaths on average in this wave from 48 on average in the previous wave thanks to the vaccinations.

Concern for the new freedoms and Northern Greece

For his part, the professor of pulmonology and infectious diseases at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Giannis Kioumis, expressed concern about the timing of the opening of the entertainment centers that took place last Saturday, especially for Northern Greece.

“The pandemic in Northern Greece is happening in progress, we have no signs of decline, the pressure of the pandemic in the intensive care units is almost complete, and people who have other diseases also have rights in life. “100% of ICUs cannot be given to the coronavirus,” he warned.

Redistribution of beds if possible for coronavirus patients.

“If there is a failure in the management of the situation in Northern Greece, then the medical, social and political message will be very negative,” he clarified.

Giannis Kioumis suggested that artists, groups of professionals such as firefighters and sports teams, which have a greater impact on the population, be active in favor of vaccination.