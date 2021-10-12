EOT – Dynamic promotion of “rural” Arcadia in the Italian market

The representatives of seven travel agencies specializing in this type of travel, as well as a journalist and a blogger from Italy, were left very impressed by the natural beauty of Arcadia and the possibilities it offers for outdoor tourism activities. The group visited the area from 6 to 10 October, in the context of a familiarization trip (fam trip) implemented by the Hellenic Tourism Organization (EOT) Italian bureau in collaboration with the Peloponnese Tourist Organization.

During their stay in Arcadia, the members of the Italian delegation visited unique beauty destinations in the area (Dimitsana, Stemnitsa, Vitina), museums and monasteries, participated in activities such as rafting in the Lousios River, trekking in the paths of Mainalo, Anaridio, archery in the coastal Astros, truffle and mushroom hunting on Mount Parnonas, wine tasting in a visitable winery and tasting of three different categories of olive oil, while at the same time they experienced lively activities such as the collection of olives and the production of olive oil.

They also participated in a workshop with presentations of the area and the activities that can be developed there and had the opportunity to talk with local professionals in order to further cooperation between the two sides in the near future. The Italian visitors were accompanied by the head of the EOT’s Italy bureau, Kyriaki Boulasidou.