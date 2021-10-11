Eurobank – Mexico portfolio goes to doValue

An agreement with the doValue Group was signed by Eurobank Holdings (“Eurobank”) a) for the sale of part of the mezzanine notes bonds and the junior notes of the securitization of a mixed portfolio of non-performing receivables of Eurobank SA (“The Bank”) with a nominal value of € 5.2 billion (€ 3.2 billion book value) (“Mexico” transaction) and (b) for the management of this portfolio by doValue Group.

The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2021 provided that certain conditions are met, including the issuance of the Ministerial Decision on the inclusion of Mexico securitization in the Guarantee Program to securitization of credit institutions of law 4649/2019 (“Hercules Program II ») and the regulatory approval by the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) for the transfer of risk of the underlying loans.

Mexico securitization loans will be reclassified as held for sale in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The completion of the sale of Mexico Bonds and the re-recognition of securitized loans will take place in the 4th quarter of 2021, provided the transaction is completed. and obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals, in the ordinary course of business.

The transaction will not have a significant impact on the total regulatory capital of Eurobank and, after the completion of the transaction, the NPE index is expected to reach 7.3%.

Financial Advisor for Eurobank: Alantra Corporate Portfolio Advisors International Limited.

Legal Advisers for Eurobank: Allen & Overy LLP and Karatza Law Firm & Associates.