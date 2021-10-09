Forbes – Which Greek is on the list of the 400 richest Americans

Among the names of the 400 richest Americans on the Forbes list is the Greek-American businessman John Katsimatidis.

Born in Nisyros, Mr. Katsimatidis is at the 310th place on the list with a fortune that reaches 3.7 billion dollars.

His group includes gas stations and real estate companies, as well as the supermarket chain in New York, called Gristedes.

Who is John Katsimatidis

Mr. Katsimatidis moved with his family from Greece to New York when he was an infant and grew up in an apartment in Harlem.

He worked as a clerk in a grocery store while attending New York University, but dropped out when he was given the opportunity to acquire part of the store where he worked.

He opened his own grocery store in 1969 and had 10 Red Apple stores by the age of 25.