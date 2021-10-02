EODY – Panagiotis Arkoumaneas resigned

Panagiotis Arkoumaneas submitted his resignation from the presidency of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) today, Saturday.

Mr. Arkoumaneas has verbally stated a few days ago his intention to change the page in his professional career, as a result of which he sent his resignation from the presidency of EODY to the Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris, in writing on Saturday morning.

“I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the 2,500 employees of EODY, the scientific staff and all my collaborators. I wish them good strength and continuity in their work “, he states in his post on social media, which is accompanied by his resignation letter.

“Taking a personal account – let me say – I would like to state that I honored the office entrusted to me by the government of this country with honesty, fighting spirit and self-sacrifice, without ever deviating from my moral duty, and, above all, giving absolute , a non-negotiable priority to the needs and anxieties of our fellow citizens,” the outgoing president of EODY pointed out.

However, the future of Mr. Arkoumaneas remains unknown, as the latest information states that he will not “switch” to a ministry. Thus, the rumors about a transfer to the Ministry of Tourism, together with the former Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias, have now disappeared.

Scenarios for his replacement

As for who will take over the position of president of EODY, at the critical point for the course of the pandemic, the scenarios that want Theodoros Vasilakopoulos as a replacement candidate have been persisting for the last few hours.

Theodoros Vasilakopoulos, Professor of Pulmonology and Intensive Care at the Medical School of the University of Athens, has “stood out” not only for his insistence on the necessity of vaccination, but also for his confrontation with the “positions” of the negative, even in TV air.