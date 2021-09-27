Strong 5.8R earthquake in Crete

A strong earthquake of 5.8 on the Richter scale, according to the measurement of the Geodynamic Institute, occurred in Crete.

According to the automatic solution of Geodynamic, the earthquake was centered 23 kilometers west-northwest of Arvi.

The focal depth of the strong vibration was 10 km.

At the moment, there are no reports of material damage or injuries, however, the residents are upset and have taken to the streets in fear of a new earthquake.



Long duration

For its part, the Euro-Mediterranean Institute estimates the vibration at 5.6 Richter.

According to testimonies and local media, the earthquake had a long duration and was strongly felt not only in Heraklion, but throughout the island.

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale followed.



The vibration was centered in residential areas

Seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos spoke about an earthquake that did not come unannounced, talking about a very strong vibration.

“It has been shaking continuously for 4 months, in Arkalochori, Crete,” he told ERT, noting that on July 21, the seismic risk committee was convened. “At the time, we said then that there might be aftershocks.”

It is undoubtedly a very strong earthquake, he said, expressing concern that the quake was centered in residential areas and not in the sea.

“We will also have aftershocks. “We do not know if it can affect other faults,” he concluded.

See images from the website cretalive.gr

Many people took to the streets after the intense and superficial seismic activity.







Ten minutes later there was a 3.7 magnitude earthquake with the same epicenter followed by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake.