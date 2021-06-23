Cyprus Airways: Spreads wings from Thessaloniki to Larnaca

Cyprus Airways, the Cypriot national carrier, announced its summer program to 11 destinations to support the tourism recovery effort.

The company will operate flights from Cyprus to Greece at 4 airports in the country: Thessaloniki every Tuesday and Saturday, Heraklion every Thursday and Sunday, Preveza every Wednesday, and Skiathos every Monday and Thursday.

Cyprus Airways has an impressive safety record, and is constantly updated on the pandemic. According to the latest research, the risk of contracting COVID-19 during air travel is lower than an office building, school classroom, supermarket, or train. A good reason to travel by plane and explore the island of Aphrodite.

Cyprus offers visitors a wonderful holiday destination, full of unforgettable experiences, cultural attractions, beautiful beaches, picturesque villages, nature trails and excellent Mediterranean cuisine.

Cyprus Airways was awarded for its efforts to enrich local tourism at the last Cyprus Tourism Awards. Although COVID-19 has affected almost every national airline, Cyprus Airways has continued to operate non-stop flights and has provided basic repatriation services, scheduled and chartered flights.

The CEO of Cyprus Airways, Mr. George Mavrokostas, stated: “We recognize the strong link that exists between Greece and Cyprus and the air connection of the two countries is always an important part of our flight program. We are very happy to include Thessaloniki in our destinations again. We thank FraportGreece for its support and excellent cooperation “.

Mr. George Vιlos, General Manager of Development, Fraport Greece, stated: “We welcome the resumption of Cyprus Airways flights to Greece and Fraport Greece airports. Cyprus Airways is a strategic partner for us with a long and strong presence in the Greek market. The period we are going through is difficult and demanding for everyone and the gradual return to normalcy presupposes close cooperation and mutual support between the companies with a common vision and goals. Fraport Greece will continue to support the development course of Cyprus Airways by offering an excellent business environment and a close and consistent cooperation in all areas”.

Cyprus Airways, based in Larnaca, operates flights to Europe and the Middle East. All the company’s flights are operated with Airbus A319 aircraft, with a capacity of 144 Economy seats. In July 2018, Cyprus Airways successfully completed the inspection carried out under the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Control) program, which is one of the highest standards in the world for aviation safety. In October 2018, the company became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The long-term goal of the company is to contribute to the increase of the incoming tourism in Cyprus, while at the same time to expand the travel options of the Cypriots.