TUI Germany: First flight to Greece on May 14

Hurry up and book now, as demand will be great says CEO
TUI Germany: First flight to Greece on May 14 | tovima.gr

The first flights of TUI Germany to Greece for this season start on May 14 with destinations in Crete and the Western Peloponnese.

The first flight will be out bound for Heraklion from Hannover , while five more flights are planned to Crete from Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Frankfurt.

Κυπριακό : Η πενταμερής της Γενεύης και οι… κακοί οιωνοί

On May 15, TUI Fly will fly to Kos, Rhodes, and Corfu.

The TUI program from Hannover includes 3,000 accommodations in 21 Greek islands. These include six Robinson and TUI Magic Life Clubs in Crete, Rhodes, Kos, and the Western Peloponnese.

According to TUI Germany CEO Marek Andyszak, the Greek islands, like last year, are in great demand, and – therefore – he is urging Germans to plan their vacation and hurry to book their vacation soon. “Once the borders open, popular hotels will close quickly,” Marek said.

He added that with vaccinations continuing throughout June, and through priority vaccination of tourism workers, holiday resorts, and a green digital passport, the foundations have been laid for a good holiday season.

Μπακαλιάρος και συμπάθεια στην Τράπεζα της Ελλάδος
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Θητεία : Διπλή επιλογή για όλους τους στρατευμένους
  • Το στοίχημα Μπάιντεν με τους φόρους πλουσίων
  • Τρομάζει τις τουρκικές τράπεζες το φαραωνικό σχέδιο Ερντογάν για τον Βόσπορο
  • Το φθινόπωρο οι… καλοκαιρινές διακοπές – Η Ελλάδα στην κορυφή των προτιμήσεων των Βρετανών
  • Κόρινθος: Είχαν κρύψει κάτω από πλοίο σάκο με 47 κιλά κοκαΐνης
  • Σκέρτσος : Προσεχώς κατ’ οίκον εμβολιασμοί – Ποιους αφορά
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk