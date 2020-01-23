Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Editorial: Just three minutes sufficed

    On the day of Justice Sakellaropoulou’s election to the highest public office in the land the prime minister must have felt vindicated by the very positive reactions
    Editorial: Just three minutes sufficed | tovima.gr

    In her first public appearance and remarks since she was voted president  by Parliament, president-elect Ekaterini Sakellaropolou made a very good impression with her moderate, structured, and clear rhetoric, which was characterised by an almost imperceptible emotion and a simple demeanour, unlike “professional” politicians.

    In just three minutes she outlined contemporary challenges without exaggeration, verbosity, or melodramatic tones.

    Εκλογικός νόμος: Σενάρια πρόωρων εκλογών πυροδοτεί η ψήφιση του από τη βουλή

    She prioritised domestic issues as follows:

    Establishing a climate of stability, calm, and trust and reversing the brain drain.

    Above all the president-elect sent a message of unity and its importance in any attempt to advance into a new era.

    She committed herself to carrying out her duties by “seeking the greatest possible consensus”.

    She expounded on her vision of a “society that by relying on its democratic tradition heals the wounds of the past, confronts current challenges, and looks to the future with optimism.

    It is said that all political actions are ultimately judged in practice and from their results.

    In any event, on the day of Justice Sakellaropoulou’s election to the highest public office in the land the prime minister must have felt vindicated by the very positive reactions to his choice.

    Το πρώτο μήνυμα της ΠτΔ με ευθύνη και αποφασιστικότητα
    Δείτε επίσης
  • Επικίνδυνα παιχνίδια Τουρκίας στο Αιγαίο – Με ψυχραιμία και αποφασιστικότητα απαντά η Αθήνα
  • Τροφές που απαγορεύονται δια ροπάλου στη γρίπη
  • Πούδρα: Ο αφανής ήρωας του μακιγιάζ
  • Πέντε μύθοι για το αδυνάτισμα που πρέπει να ξεχάσετε
  • Διαβάστε στα «ΝΕΑ» της Παρασκευής: «Ανοιχτή απειλή για 16 νησιά»
  • «Χτυπάει» την πόρτα της Ευρώπης ο κοροναϊός – Στους 18 οι νεκροί στην Κίνα
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk