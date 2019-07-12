New poll: 51% say election results positive, 63% say tax cuts top priority

Just over 50 percent of respondents were positive or “probably positive” about the outcome of the 7 July general election that swept New Democracy to power while 46 percent were negative or “probably negative” according to a Kappa Research poll conducted between 9-11 July

Trust in the government stood at 45 percent while 54 percent said they do not trust the new government. The poll was conducted by telephone interviews with 1001 respondents nationwide.

The survey found that 61 percent of respondents want the government to serve out its four-year term but 35 percent do not.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (63 percent) said that tax cuts should be the government’s top priority while 40 percent placed crime-fighting and public order first.

The top five ministers in terms of popularity were Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (62 percent), Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis (57 percent), Citizen’s protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis (55 percent), Deputy Premier Panagiotis Pikrammenos (54 percent), and Education Minister Niki Kerameos (53 percent).

Election result positive for SYRIZA

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (63 percent) viewed the election result as good for SYRIZA (which garnered nearly 32 percent of the popular vote) and 62 percent believed that the result was not a strategic defeat for the party, which top ND and Movement for Change cadres had set as an objective during the campaign.

Most respondents believe that SYRIZA should continue its shift toward Social Democracy, which it began after its right-wing populist junior coalition partner and Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos pulled out of the government in January over the Greece-North Macedonia Prespa Agreement.

About 45 percent of respondents said that the result was a poor showing for the centre-left Movement for Change and 25 percent viewed the results as mediocre.