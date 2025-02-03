Πραγματοποιήθηκαν τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας τα Grammy 2025. Τα μεγαλύτερα ονόματα της παγκόσμιας μουσικής σκηνής παρέλασαν στο Λος Άντζελες, σε ένα σόου με πολλές εκπλήξεις και αρκετά πολιτικά μηνύματα.

Μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς ήταν ο Kendrick Lamar που κατάφερε να αποσπάσει τέσσερα Grammy και η Sabrina Carpenter που κατέκτησε τρία. Ο Kendrick Lamar ήταν νικητής στις κατηγορίες του δίσκου της χρονιάς, της καλύτερης ραπ ερμηνείας, του καλύτερου τραγουδιού ραπ και του καλύτερου μουσικού βίντεο. Από την άλλη η Sabrina Carpenter ήταν η νικήτρια στην κατηγορία best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album και best remixed recording.

Στα αξιοσημείωτα και η μεγάλη νίκη της Beyonce για το καλύτερο άλμπουμ της χρονιάς. Η 43χρονη σπουδαία τραγουδίστρια κατάφερε να κερδίσει για πρώτη φορά στην καριέρα της το συγκεκριμένο βραβείο, ενώ παράλληλα έγινε η πρώτη Αφροαμερινακίδα που κερδίζει το βραβείο του καλύτερο κάντρι δίσκου.

Τα πυρά κατά του Τραμπ

Από την εκδήλωση δεν έλειψαν και τα πολιτικά μηνύματα. Για την ακρίβεια επιτέθηκαν στον Τραμπ χωρίς να αναφέρουν το όνομά του. «Δεν είναι η ώρα να κλείσουμε την ποικιλομορφία των φωνών», είπε η Keys από τη σκηνή αφού παρέλαβε ένα τιμητικό Grammy, σε μια σαφή αναφορά στην εκκαθάριση των προσπαθειών ποικιλομορφίας από την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ.

«Είδαμε σε αυτή τη σκηνή ταλαντούχους, σκληρά εργαζόμενους ανθρώπους από διαφορετικά υπόβαθρα, με διαφορετικές απόψεις, και αυτό αλλάζει το παιχνίδι» ανέφερε η Keys. Από την πλευρά της η Lady Gaga δήλωσε ότι «οι τρανς άνθρωποι δεν είναι αόρατοι».

Η Σακίρα αναφέρθηκε στο μεταναστευτικό και την πολιτική που ακολουθεί η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ. «Σας αγαπούν», είπε στους μετανάστες μετά τη βράβευσή της για το καλύτερο λατινογενές ποπ άλμπουμ. «Αξίζετε. Και θα αγωνίζομαι πάντα μαζί σας».

Ο οικοδεσπότης των Grammy, ο Trevor Noah, κράτησε στο επίκεντρο της εκπομπής τις προσπάθειες ανακούφισης για τις καταστροφές που προκάλεσαν οι πυρκαγιές στην Καλιφόρνια. Όταν αναφέρθηκε στην αναταραχή στην Ουάσινγκτον, το έκανε με γλαφυρούς υπαινιγμούς.

«Θα τιμήσουμε τους καλύτερους στη μουσική, όπως τους ψήφισαν τα 13.000 μέλη της Ακαδημίας Ηχογραφήσεων – και 20 εκατομμύρια παράνομοι μετανάστες», δήλωσε ο κ. Νόα στις αρχές της εκπομπής. Ο κ. Νόα, ο οποίος κατάγεται από τη Νότια Αφρική, αστειεύτηκε αργότερα: «Θα απολαύσω την αποψινή βραδιά γιατί ίσως είναι η τελευταία φορά που θα φιλοξενήσω κάτι σε αυτή τη χώρα».

Αστειεύτηκε επίσης ότι οι θαυμαστές δεν θα μπορούν να αγοράσουν εισιτήρια για την επερχόμενη περιοδεία της Beyoncé «Cowboy Carter» λόγω του σχεδίου της κυβέρνησης Trump να επιβάλει σαρωτικούς δασμούς στον Καναδά, το Μεξικό και την Κίνα.

Όλοι οι νικητές ανά κατηγορία στα Grammy 2025

Record of the Year

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Album of the Year

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Von Dutch,” Charli XCX

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Brat,” Charli XCX

Best Remixed Recording

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then,” The Beatles

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

Best Rock Song

“Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Album

“Hackney Diamonds,” The Rolling Stones

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Flea,” St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

“All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Made for Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“That’s You,” Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“So Glad to Know You,” Avery*Sunshine

“Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album

“11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

Best Rap Performance

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“3:AM,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album

“Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“The Heart, the Mind, the Soul,” Tank and the Bangas

Best Jazz Performance

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me,” Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortner

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Remembrance,” Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence,” Dan Pugach Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Cubop Lives!,” Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina and Reinaldo de Jesus

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Visions,” Norah Jones

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Plot Armor,” Taylor Eigsti

Best Musical Theater Album

“Hell’s Kitchen,” Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

“It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“II Most Wanted,” Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Song

“The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Album

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

Best American Roots Performance

“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

Best Americana Performance

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

Best Americana Album

“Trail of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell

Best Bluegrass Album

“Live Vol. 1,” Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster

Best Folk Album

“Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“More Than This,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Heart of a Human,” Doe

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Church,” Cory Henry

Best Latin Pop Album

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira

Best Música Urbana Album

“Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?,” Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carín León

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Best Global Music Performance

“Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

Best African Music Performance

“Love Me JeJe,” Tems

Best Global Music Album

“Alkebulan II,” Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Reggae Album

“Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe),” (Various Artists)

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

“Triveni,” Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon

Best Children’s Music Album

“Brillo, Brillo!,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Comedy Album

“The Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

“Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” Jimmy Carter

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein,” Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin (London Symphony Orchestra)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“Dune: Part Two,” Hans Zimmer, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord,” Winifred Phillips, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“It Never Went Away,” from “American Symphony”; Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best Music Video

“Not Like Us” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau and Anthony Saleh, video producers

Best Music Film

“American Symphony” (Jon Batiste) Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun, video producers

Best Recording Package

“Brat,” Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney and Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Mind Games,” Simon Hilton and Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Best Album Notes

“Centennial,” Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

“Centennial,” Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“I/O,” Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw and Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit,” Mark Donahue and John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Best Immersive Audio Album

“I/O (In-Side Mix),” Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Strands,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf and Christian Euman)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly and John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Alma,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje featuring Regina Carter)

Best Orchestral Performance Award

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording Award

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan and Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best Choral Performance

“Ochre,” Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Rectangles and Circumstance,” Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Bach: Goldberg Variations,” Víkingur Ólafsson

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Beyond the Years — Unpublished Songs of Florence Price,” Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition