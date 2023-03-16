The re-prohibition of access to the “Navagio” beach of Zakynthos was proposed by the Anti-Seismic Planning and Protection Organization (OASP), in the context of its reassessments regarding seismic activity and landslide phenomena.

According to the check carried out on March 8, 2023 by a scientific team of the OASP, under the guidance of the president Professor Efthymios Lekkas, an extensive landslide risk due to erosion on the perimeter slopes was found.

Based on the findings of the check, a meeting was held between the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, the Ministry of Island Policy, the Ministry of Tourism, the Hellenic Police, the Coast Guard, the Region of the Ionian Islands, under the coordination of the Presidency of the Government, for the implementation of the ban on access to “Navagio” beach for this year’s tourist season.

On-site spot checks

It was also agreed that the situation would be reassessed twice a year after new on-site checks.

On September 9, 2022, the Civil Protection Coordinating Body of the Regional Unit of Zakynthos had decided to prohibit access for security reasons.

“The safety of residents and visitors is above all and the decision was taken taking into account the new scientific data of the OASP and the President of Professor E. Lekkas, given the high traffic of the area during the tourist season”, said the Minister of Tourism Vassilis Kikilias.