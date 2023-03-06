Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a letter to the Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Isidoros Dogiakos, regarding the accident in Tempi.

Mr. Mitsotakis states that it is a reasonable and fair request of Greek society that there be an immediate and in-depth clarification of all criminal cases related to the tragic train accident in Tempi and requests “on behalf of the government, the prioritization of the relevant cases and the assigning them, if you deem it so, to the highest investigative level.”

The prime minister also notes that “especially in relation to the criminal assessment of systemic errors in the railway sector, including the possible delay in completing the required technological upgrade of the relevant infrastructure, please proceed regardless of the progress of the work of the expert committee that has been appointed to evaluate these from an administrative and technical point of view”.

Mr. Mitsotakis, concludes in the letter to Mr. Dogiakos, that upon completion of the committee, its conclusion will of course be communicated to the prosecuting authorities conducting the investigation so that it becomes part of the case file.