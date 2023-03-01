Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the wreckage-spewed site where two trains collided late Tuesday night in north-central Greece, including a passenger train carrying some 350 passengers, with his first comments referring to the victims and those injured.

Speaking after arriving just after noon at the site, north of the city of Larissa, Mitsotakis said «…we’ll do everything in our power to prevent something like this from happening again… Our thoughts are first and foremost with the relatives of the victims and for treatment of the injured, as well as to identify the bodies. One thing I can guarantee. We’ll learn the causes of this tragedy and we’ll do everything in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again».

Earlier, the government declared a three-day period of mourning in the country, with the official death toll early Wednesday afternoon still at 36.