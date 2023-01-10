Greek tourism season earlier than ever with first flights in early March

We open and start working from the middle of March, earlier than ever, is the slogan of the political leadership of the Ministry of Tourism for the new tourist season, which it estimates will be another strong year.

The Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, appears particularly optimistic for 2023, although there are still a number of troubling factors such as the war in Ukraine, the inflationary and energy crisis and the impact these factors may have on the income of the average European citizen, who, however, still ardently wants to travel according to the surveys. The Ministry also points out that the great work done in previous years and especially in the last year has raised the “brand” Greece to positions 1-5, from positions 5-10 and has also contributed to the attraction of tourists with higher incomes.

Optimistic estimates

The optimistic estimates of Mr. Kikilias are also based on the movements of tour operators and airlines. According to the Minister, the first direct flights to and from Greece are expected to start already from the beginning of March, while some estimate that it is possible to have charter flights, mainly in the South Aegean even in February.

The airlines that connect Greece with the other side of the Atlantic make their mark. These days, the routes of Delta Airlines that connected Athens with New York are completed, only to restart in March. In addition, two more airlines, American Airlines and United, will start their first flights from March, with Emirates firmly connecting Greece with the other side of the Atlantic throughout the year. Air Transat is also coming back from spring, which will connect Greece with Canada.

The next steps

The plans of the Ministry of Tourism also include the launch of the campaign of the Ministry of Tourism and the Helllenic Tourism Organization-EOT to promote the “Greek summer” from next March, while already for the first time, as emphasized by the Ministry, the campaigns developed by the EOT for the promotion of Greece as a city break destination and as a winter tourism destination.

On the “internal front” by the end of January, the third draw within the “Tourism for All” program is expected to take place, involving 125,000 immaterial digital cards. The purpose of the program is to stimulate domestic tourism, especially in the months of low demand. In fact, so far, alternative and non-island destinations have been highlighted and significantly strengthened by this specific program.

“Tourism for all”

According to the data available for the “Tourism for all” program, for 2022, from the summer to 31/12, Central Macedonia, the Peloponnese, Attica and Thessaly are in the first places of preference for travelers, with the most positive change to have the program for the winter months in Western Greece, Western Macedonia, Thessaly and the Northern Aegean.

Among the destinations, the big cities (Athens, Thessaloniki) stood out, but also more alternative ones (Tolo, Ioannina, Edipsos, Thassos, Kalavryta and Kastoria). In terms of absorption, first is Central Macedonia, second is Peloponnese, third is Attica, fourth is Thessaly and fifth is Epirus.

Top destinations

Finally, top destinations by region emerged:

in Central Macedonia, Thessaloniki, Aridaia and Halkidiki.

in Attica, Athens, Aegina and Piraeus

in the Peloponnese, Tolo and Nafplion.

in Thessaly, Volos and Portaria

in the South Aegean, Naxos and Tinos

in Central Greece, Edipsos and Arachova

in Epirus, Ioannina and Parga

in Crete, Chania and Rethymno

in Eastern Macedonia-Thrace Thassos and Kavala

in the Ionian, Lefkada and Zakynthos

in Western Greece Kalavryta and Patra

in Western Macedonia Kastoria and Florina and

in the Northern Aegean, Lesvos and Chios.