Greek Health Ministry signs agreement for the establishment of a radiation therapy center in “Sotiria” Hospital

A contract for the Establishment of a Radiotherapy Center at the General Hospital for Thoracic Diseases of Athens “Sotiria” was signed by the Minister of Health Thanos Pleuris and the Deputy Minister of Health Mina Gaga with the mandated Advisor of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund Panagiotis Stampoulidis and the Director of the 1st Health Region Panagiotis Stathis.

The project, amounting to 40 million euros, is part of the investments of Axis 3.3: “Strengthening the accessibility, efficiency and quality of the health system”, of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0”.

It is about the creation of a modern Radiological therapy Center, which will strengthen the network of 18 public hospitals that have Radiotherapy Departments.

The project will meet the immediate health needs of cancer patients (not only “Sotiria” patients but also in general), providing better quality health services and reduced waiting time for radiation therapy.

In addition, a new Department of Chemotherapy is being created, complementary to the Radiotherapy Center, which will contribute to the achievement of the innovative goal of creating a single field of radiotherapy administration and the creation of uniform standards for the administration of treatment to cancer patients.