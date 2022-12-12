Embassy of Ukraine in Athens receives “bloody envelope”

The security officer of the embassy of Ukraine in Athens found a folder with blood outside the door of the building in Filothei. This is a similar file to the one found in Ukrainian embassies in many European countries.

Police forces have rushed to the scene and the file has already been received by the explosive device disposal department. The case is handled by state security. According to the first information, the envelope contains blood and the eye of an animal .

“Bloody envelopes” across Europe

Such packages have been received by the embassies of Ukraine in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as the consulates general in Naples (Italy), Krakow (Poland) and the consulate in Brno (Czech Republic).

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in recent days that the “significance of this message is being studied” and added that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had ordered all embassies and consulates involved to be put on high alert.

The sender is from a European country

According to him, the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat, which was subsequently not confirmed.

The embassy in the US received a letter containing an article critical of Ukraine, he said. The letter, like most of the others, came from a European country, he said, without elaborating.