Greek PM Mitsotakis: Two full terms are needed to change the course of the country

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was speaking earlier as keynote speaker at the Greek Investment Conference organized by the Athens Stock Exchange and Morgan Stanley.

In particular, the prime minister, talking to Franck Petitgas, head of Morgan Stanley International, referred to the reforms that the government has promoted, but also to the support of the economy during the pandemic that have put the economy on a long-term growth trajectory.

“Driven by growth”

As he pointed out, with growth as a guide, according to the Commission’s forecasts, Greece is expected to have the largest debt reduction as a percentage of GDP since 2019 in the EU.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis simultaneously referred to the support of society against the energy crisis, repeating that a European solution is needed. He made special reference toGreece’s utilization of renewable energy sources, as well as his plan to turn Greece into a regional energy hub.

The prime minister emphasized that two full terms are needed to change the course of the country and appeared optimistic that the ND will achieve self-reliance in the 2023 elections.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had a meeting with investors and business executives.