Greek PM Mitsotakis to speak at Prague Summit as Europe shuns Erdogan

European leaders turned a cold shoulder to the Turkish president at the Prague Summit, as Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to be paying for his dead-end policy and inflammatory statements against Greece.

His decision to issue provocations during the leaders’ dinner and attack Greece backfired on the Turkish president, as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis responded immediately.

Read also – Greek PM – Turkish Prez lock horns in Prague

According to Greek sources, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, came to Prague and found no willing ears for his complaints, neither in the panel on security, which he participated in, nor in the bilateral contacts, which he had throughout yesterday day.

Cold shouldered Erdogan

The mood he received from his interlocutors was the recommendation to stop this specific tactic and follow the path of dialogue on the basis of International Law, according to the same information.

Regarding Erdogan’s intention to speak during the leaders’ dinner, the Greek mission was aware of it.

The Greek government points out that the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, did not have the choice of remaining silent and leaving what the Turkish president said unanswered.

According to the Greek side, the response of Kyriakos Mitsotakis seems to have surprised Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is used to monologues, which – according to the same people – was also reflected in the “mishmash” of a press conference he gave later, during which in some ramblings he threatened that “we will come at night” and in others he said that he does not question the sovereignty of the Greek islands and that Greece is the one that does not come to the dialogue.

New answers today from the Greek Prime Minister

However, after Mitsotakis’ response yesterday to what Erdogan said, a second intervention by the Greek Prime Minister is expected today.

The prime minister will give answers to his statement by attending the informal Summit of the 27 European leaders in Prague, but also later at the press conference and is expected to highlight the extreme Turkish provocations with evidence.

The Greek government points out that Greece’s positions are known and that no one can question Greek sovereignty over the islands of the Greek Aegean.

Members of the Greek mission in Prague emphasized that “Greece does not provoke. But when challenged, it will respond, as Kyriakos Mitsotakis did at the leaders’ dinner. Everyone saw what was posted. Mr. Erdogan left the Summit more isolated than he came.”