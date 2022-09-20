Greek PM to meet Israeli counterpart Lapid on Tues. on sidelines of UN Gen. Assembly

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will kick off his contacts with international leaders today by meeting Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in New York City, on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.

The meeting will take place in the afternoon, local time.

On Wednesday morning, he will meet with the leadership of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other representatives of American Jewish groups.

Another meeting will follow with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

At roughly 12.30 local time (17.30 GMT) the Greek prime minister will attend a reception in his honor hosted by several Greek-American groups.

Another meeting with a head of state will come on Wednesday afternoon, when he will meet with the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

In the evening, Mitsotakis, accompanied by his spouse, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, will attend a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of foreign leaders attending the UN general assembly.