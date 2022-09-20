ESM chief Regling in Athens; meets with PM ahead of term’s end next month

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received visiting ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling at his Maximos Mansion office on Tuesday morning, as the latter is on a “farewell tour” of Eurozone capitals, given that his tenure ends on Oct. 7.

As expected, developments in Europe economy and the massive challenges now faced with the energy crisis and inflationary pressure dominates talks.

In a later press release issued by Mitsotakis’ office, discussions also touched on what the latter called the “significant performance of the Greek economy and its positive prospects.”

Greek FinMin Christos Staikouras, among others, participated in the meeting.