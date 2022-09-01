Ο Τζορτζ Πάπας τα «έσπασε» στο twitter για χάρη της Λίβερπουλ
Η Λίβερπουλ κατάφερε να πάρει το τρίποντο στο 98′ κόντρα στη Νιούκαστλ, με τον νέο γκαρντ του Ολυμπιακού, Τζορτζ Πάπας να μην μπορεί να συγκρατήσει την χαρά του…
Με… δράστη τον Καρβάλιο ο οποίος κατάφερε να στείλει την μπάλα στα δίχτυα στο 98′, η Λίβερπουλ κατάφερε να επικρατήσει με ανατροπή (2-1) επί της Νιουκαστλ αποφεύγοντας έτσι μια νέα γκέλα στον «μαραθώνιο» της Premier League.
Η εξέλιξη που πήρε η αναμέτρηση σκόρπισε ντελίριο ενθουσιασμού στις τάξεις των οπαδών των «Reds», στους οποίους όπως φαίνεται ανήκει και ο νέος γκάρντ του Ολυμπιακού, Τζορτζ Πάπας.
Ο 24χρονος Αμερικάνος έδωσε… ρέστα στο twitter μην μπορώντας να κρύψει τον ενθουσιασμό του για την νίκη της ομάδας του Κώστα Τσιμίκα.
I’m trying to trying optimistic… but after tonight’s performance I am very concerned with Liverpool
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022
I love Luis Diaz fire… but he spends more time on the floor than standing up
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022
CARVALHO!!!!!!!!!!
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022
IM GOING CRAZY! LIVERPOOL! I’m still concerned btw… but 3 points 😮💨
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022
Carvahlo is eating for free all week
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022
I have a new appreciation for Thiago… if we can hold it down until he gets back I have faith. Along with Jota’s return.
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022
3 points is 3 points. But Liverpool can’t put up 9 goals and follow up with a performance like this… very careless and not decisive enough in attacking positions
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022
Trent is a special talent… but he needs to take the next step from young up and comer to solidified star
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022
There’s just no way Liverpool should’ve let this match get to where it got. Need to finish our chances pic.twitter.com/MAVnmne80a
— george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022