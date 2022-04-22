Greek PM Mitsotakis expresses abhorrence over Hagia Sophia vandalism, in phone contact with UNESCO DG Azoulay

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday spoke with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, with the former expressing his and the government deep sadness and abhorrence with condition of the Hagia Sophia, a World Heritage Site and the greatest basilica of eastern Christendom.

The phone contact came after it was discovered that the Imperial Gate at the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul was vandalized.

Mitsotakis said such actions disrespect the history of the monument and endanger its integrity and ecumenical character.

On her part, Azoulay again reiterated her organization’s concerns over the reconversion of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque by the Erdogan government. She added that UNESCO will demand explanations for the vandalism.

Mitsotakis also expressed concern for the Turkish government’s intent to change the status of the Chora Church, another Byzantine masterpiece today serving as a museum in Istanbul.