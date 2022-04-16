Greek govt says pandemic easing in the country

The relevant alternate health minister said the average age of infected people, as of Friday, has risen to 33.
The Greek government on Friday referred to an abatement of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, in announcing an easing of relevant restrictions after May 1, a date that comes after the major religious holidays of Orthodox Easter Holy Week.

Speaking at a relevant press conference, officials called on people attending church services to wear face masks

